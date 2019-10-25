Construction delays expected on I-80 at the Salt Lake/Tooele County border this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Drivers in the Wasatch Front will need to plan for delays on I-80 near the Salt Lake/Tooele County border and near the mouth of Parley’s this weekend.

Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say will be closing the eastbound I-80 exit to SR 201 Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. to repair the I-80 ramp bridge over the railroad tracks.

Drivers will be directed to continue eastbound on I-80 and exit at SR 202 as an alternate route. From there they will be directed east on SR 202 to its intersection with SR 201.

Near Parley’s Canyon the exit from the I-215 east belt to eastbound I-80 will close from Sunday, Oct. 27th to Wednesday, Oct. 30th. at 9:30 each night.

During the closure , drivers will need to continue on westbound I-80 to 1300 East where they can turn around and get onto eastbound I-80.

The road will open at 4:30 a.m. every morning.

Crews say they will be completing prep work prior to replacing the electronic overhead sign on I-80 at the mouth of the canyon.

For the latest in construction projects visit udottraffic.utah.gov.

