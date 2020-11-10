Construction crews demolish the old Salt Lake airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The new Salt Lake City International Airport has Utah’s Big-D Construction moving to the demolition phase on airport structures.

Since opening, the New Salt Lake City Airport has proven to be incredibly well-received by Utah residents and visitors alike. In fact, it’s been called the “new gold standard for American airports,” as stated in a press release from the airport.

Now, the Holder/Big-D Joint Venture, HDJV, has commenced with the next phase of the project – Salt Lake’s former airport’s demolition.

At the same time, the Holder/Big-D partnership continues to celebrate the completion of its primary task – construction of the new airport’s new terminal, Concourse A West.

“Over the six-year course of the Phase I project, more than 16,000 men and women worked on construction of the New SLC Airport,” said Mike Sant, Holder/Big-D Director of Preconstruction. “The new airport will be a global hub for the 21st Century, meant to serve the people of Utah and travelers around the world for decades to come.”

Courtesy: Salt Lake City International Airport

The new airport will welcome more than 34 million passengers a year to its main terminal, parking garage and two concourses.

The following information was released by the airport:

Among other notable high points of the New SLC Airport (Concourse A West):

• Construction personnel worked more than 8.5 million hours

• The New SLC Airport cost $4.1 billion to construct; but not a single dollar came from local (Utah) taxes

• The New SLC Airport’s footprint stretches 296.7 acres

• Airport workers installed 7,600 stone columns, guaranteeing seismic stability

• Airport workers drove more than 3,200 steel piles

• The First Phase included 49 elevators; 29 escalators; 18 moving walkways

• The New SLC’s baggage system features 7 miles of conveyor belts

• Concourse A counts 25 gates in Phase I, with another 22 expected in Phase II

• The team tracked approximately 30,000-plus separate construction activities

The new SLC Airport includes 3,600 parking stalls, 24 bathrooms (in the new terminal and Concourse A West) spaced at 300 feet apart, a 28,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club, and 50-foot windows centered on Salt Lake City’s striking mountain backdrop.

Between the central terminal and the A and B concourses, there will be some 58 shops and restaurants. A Greeting Room, a centralized facility that can accommodate between 300-400 people and is meant for large-scale reunions for families and friends of returning missionaries, military servicemen and women, and others.

“It’s somewhat humbling to be associated with a project of this magnitude,” Big-D CEO Rob Moore said. “Big-D and its affiliates have been associated with the construction and development of projects around the country, but few compare in size and scope with the New SLC Airport, especially considering the millions and millions of people who will be visiting it for generations to come.”