Construction closes part of Bonneville Boulevard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Portions of Bonneville Boulevard are now temporarily closed for construction repair.

Bonneville Boulevard is currently closed between the City Creek Canyon Trailhead entrance and East Capitol Boulevard. It’s been converted to two-way traffic between the City Creek Trailhead entrance and the 11th Ave. and B Street entrance in order to maintain public access to the City Creek Trailhead.

Repairs are being made to a damaged portion of the road and an adjacent hillside and trail that experienced erosion during heavy rains.

A small part of the roadway beneath the bike and pedestrian lane was also damaged. The city says the repairs will improve drainage and help prevent future erosion.

Water draining from Bonneville Boulevard during October and summer storms flowed from the roadway down the hillside toward City Creek, which washed out a section of the embankment and eroded a portion of the new Lower City Creek Loop trail.

The Boulevard will be closed to all traffic — vehicles, bikes, pedestrians — until the first week of December, the city projects.