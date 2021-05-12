WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Construction begins on new ‘transit-rich community’ in Salt Lake City

Courtesy: KTGY

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Construction has begun on a new residential community in Salt Lak City.

The new 150-unit community, called “Slate,” is a mixed-use residential rental community that will be located at 900 S. 300 W. adjacent to the Central Ninth TRAX station in Downtown Salt Lake City.

KTGY, the architectural firm behind the design of the community, says the new project will be five stories tall and sits on .73 acres.

Slate will contain amenities such as a spa, two-level clubhouse, fitness areas, and retail and office spaces.

Courtesy: KTGY

It will feature units ranging in size from 346 to 934 square feet.

According to Nathan Sciarra with KTGY, Slate is designed to be “a transit-rich community that leverages the location and urban amenities of the Central Ninth neighborhood to provide a way for residents to live a vibrant, urban, and car-free lifestyle.”

The community is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

