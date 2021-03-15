Construction begins on downtown Salt Lake City mixed-use development

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Construction has begun on a new mixed-use, mixed-income development in downtown Salt Lake City.

The 190-unit mid-rise and high-rise community was developed by Chicago-based Brinshore in partnership with the city’s Redevelopment Agency. A Monday release says the new walkable, transit-oriented development, designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning, aims to offer affordable housing with commercial tenants, non-profit organizations, food hall, event space, and live-work units.

The development, located at 255 South State Street, will “enhance the city’s downtown business district,” according to the developers.

255 South State Street: Rendering courtesy of KTGY Architecture + Planning

“The new downtown development will provide much-needed affordable and workforce housing invigorating the neighborhood and creating a 24/7 live/work/play environment,” says Keith McCloskey, LEED AP, associate principal at KTGY. “The development at 255 South State Street is also designed to uniquely connect to the surrounding city blocks and beyond.”

Between the two mixed-use buildings will be an open-air paseo connecting the new development to the adjacent commercial uses, including a coffee shop, record store, and neighborhood creative office space. A crosswalk connects the development to the light rail stop one block to the west and to the Gallivan Center, a cultural hub that provides entertainment-related uses, including a large outdoor grass amphitheater and event space, as well as an ice-skating rink.

Developers say the two new towers, standing at eight and 12 stories, “will augment the city skyline.”

“The new development will add a modern twist to the downtown business district’s skyline by combining the elegant look of contemporary glass and sleek metal with the industrial feel of an artist loft community – which utilizes galvanized steel awnings and detailing, aluminum paneling and brick facades,” says McCloskey. “The interplay of these materials as one meanders through the midblock paseo sets a backdrop for brightly colored outdoor art exhibits.”

Of the community’s 190 new residential units, 168 are designated affordable for renters earning between 20% and 80% of the area’s median income. Units are a mix of studio and one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartment homes. There are also two at-grade artist live-work spaces.

McCloskey says the design guidelines called for a midblock crossing and the preservation of the Cramer House, an existing two-story historic building on the site.

“The two towers create a public paseo from State Street carrying pedestrians from the urban streetscape through a retail and art corridor, into a sweeping outdoor space that will host events at the intersection of the north-south and east-west paseos. The open-air event space creates a place to savor a meal and enjoy the outdoors for both employees of the creative office space, as well as residents. It also establishes this corner as the neighborhood gathering place, ideal for concerts,” McCloskey adds.



“The paseo is activated by the development’s largest tenant, a ground-floor food hall concept, which features large, operable glass walls allowing the dining experience to flow into the public realm. The historic Cramer House, which is currently envisioned to be restored and reopened as a unique culinary concept, sits directly on the public open-space component and will actively engage the public realm with an outdoor-dining component,” says Whitney Weller, senior vice president with Brinshore Development.

Brinshore says it is also looking to partner with local organizations to bring active events and programming to the community and paseo including the Salt Lake Film Society to host outdoor film events.

Developers say they expect construction to take about two years.