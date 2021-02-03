Constant snow through April? It’s what we need to make a dent on low snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Recent snow drew skiers to the mountains, as if by magnetic force — a reminder that winter in Utah does indeed boast the greatest snow on earth.

But that snow isn’t enough to get us out of a drought. Not by a long shot.

According to the National Weather Service, our snowpack this year is about half of what it should be. On the heels of 2020, which was the state’s driest on record, drought concerns are top of mind.

ABC4 asked the National Weather Service what kind of snow would be necessary to make up ground on this year’s snowpack.

“Pretty epic storm after storm, very moist system, with a lot of snowfall,” said Meteorologist Monica Traphagan with National Weather Service.

“And for that to continue weeks at a time. And unfortunately that doesn’t look likely,” added Traphagan.

With most of the state’s water coming from snow pack, which melts during Spring runoff, the concern then becomes reservoir storage.

“Our water supply, for much of the area, comes from our snow pack every year. Comes down from the mountains,” said Traphagan.

“We have the snow melt, the runoff season in the spring, and it comes into our reservoirs. And the water that we need for drinking and otherwise — if we don’t get enough snow, and there’s not enough snow pack, and there’s not a much water coming down, that means the reservoir levels are going to be much lower,” added Traphagan.