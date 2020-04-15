Fraud suspect’s alleged victim talks about the arrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office arrested an alleged fraudulent contractor ABC4’s Investigative Reporter Jason Nguyen exposed last March.

Tuesday, one of Trace Conlin’s alleged victims spoke about the arrest.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Matt Arnold. “The fact that it is maybe going to see an end to this whole thing you know, virtually a year later.”

We first introduced you to Arnold in March during our story, “Alleged Fraudulent Contractor.”

Arnold hired Trace Conlin to hang up drywall in his basement. As he told us, Conlin never showed up to do the work after giving him a down payment of $1,500. It’s the same story he told detectives who arrested Conlin on Good Friday.

“It’s blown me away that it has actually gone as far as it has. I’m excited that potentially he is going to see jail time from this, potentially prison time,” Arnold said.

During our investigation, six people went on camera to share similar stories to Arnold’s, many more contacted ABC4 News personally.

“It brought people out of the woodwork that weren’t may be willing to give their statements,” Arnold added. “I think a lot of those people are going to come out of the woodwork, so I think this is only going to get bigger.”

Trace Conlin Booking Photo

Deputies say it helped build a case against Conlin.

Lt. Courtney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office told ABC4’s Jason Nguyen on Monday, “Yeah, so we were able to reach out to several of the same people that you guys spoke too and you were able to track down and those who were contacting you through the media and that, and so it was a great team effort and lead to a good arrest.”

A Weber County probable cause statement shows:

“Trace does not have nor has he ever had a contractors license in the state of Utah. Therefore Trace has been doing all this with out a contractors license.”

“We worked through his attorney and he surrendered himself to us,” said Lt. Ryan.

In addition to the communications fraud, and unlawful contracting charges in Davis County, Conlin was arrested on five counts of communication fraud, five counts of construction – contracting without a license, and one count of mail theft.

One of the charges against Conlin is for taking money from his aunt.

A court document states:

“All together [the victim] had given Trace several thousand dollars for the repairs and supplies and the work was never completed.”

“It’s going to be a pattern that he has proven is his pattern for a long time, and if he doesn’t get something big he is going to continue with the same pattern,” said Arnold.

Law enforcement believes there are more victims out there.

“If there is other victims that are out there that haven’t come forward, maybe they thought their case was civil or they did come forward and the law enforcement agency they dealt with deemed this a civil issue, we’ve been able to prove the criminal intent – we ask those that are involved that maybe haven’t had criminal charges come forward in their case to contact their local police department and work with us to see what we can do to resolve their case as well,” said Lt. Ryan.

“Don’t give up, keep fighting, and keep reporting it. Every new place that you can think of to report it, the Better Business Bureau, Consumer Protection, DOPL, the Police, anywhere you can report it is really important,” said Jane Rupp the President of the Northern Nevada and Utah Better Business Bureau.

If you are looking for a contractor to do work on your property, Rupp has a few recommendations.

Ask DOPL if they need a license to complete the work. Ask BBB if they are licensed or if there are any complaints against the company. Look at reviews on Google and Facebook by typing the person’s name and company in.

Conlin posted bail and is awaiting his first appearance in a Davis and Weber County courtroom.

