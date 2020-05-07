Curtis, Stewart selected as members of China Task Force

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Chris Stewart was selected to join the China Task Force. The committee was created to address the Chinese cross-jurisdictional threat by bringing together key members from the most relevant committees.

“We are witnessing a generational geopolitical realignment as the world begins to recognize the true intent of Chinese leadership’s capabilities and ambitions,” says Stewart. “I look forward to serving on this important committee and developing a plan to ensure our future economic and national security.”

The China Task Force will be involved with focusing on many issues such as China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus, Chinese efforts in gaining technological advantage, and influence operations targeting U.S. and foreign governments.

Rep. Curtis and Rep. Stewart were selected to the Task Force by Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

“I am honored to be selected by Leader McCarthy to join the newly-formed China Task Force. The Task Force will study a wide range of issues such as disinformation campaigns, influence operations, economic threats, and competition for the development of advanced technology, ultimately creating policy recommendations for Congress. My time in the region has given me a unique understanding of the history, culture, and language which I will use as the China Task Force tackles these issues head-on,” said Curtis. “There is a need for a unified and bipartisan voice on these issues; I hope my Democratic colleagues will soon join us.”

The China Task Force will also look at export control regimes and foreign investment screening mechanisms in the U.S. and Chinese economic coercion of governments and businesses in the U.S.

The China Task Force that Stewart has joined will meet regularly to receive briefings from experts and to discuss recommendations.

