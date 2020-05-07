Live Now
Utah’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing with Governor Gary Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn

Curtis, Stewart selected as members of China Task Force

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Chris Stewart was selected to join the China Task Force. The committee was created to address the Chinese cross-jurisdictional threat by bringing together key members from the most relevant committees.

“We are witnessing a generational geopolitical realignment as the world begins to recognize the true intent of Chinese leadership’s capabilities and ambitions,” says Stewart. “I look forward to serving on this important committee and developing a plan to ensure our future economic and national security.”

The China Task Force will be involved with focusing on many issues such as China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus, Chinese efforts in gaining technological advantage, and influence operations targeting U.S. and foreign governments.

Rep. Curtis and Rep. Stewart were selected to the Task Force by Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

“I am honored to be selected by Leader McCarthy to join the newly-formed China Task Force. The Task Force will study a wide range of issues such as disinformation campaigns, influence operations, economic threats, and competition for the development of advanced technology, ultimately creating policy recommendations for Congress. My time in the region has given me a unique understanding of the history, culture, and language which I will use as the China Task Force tackles these issues head-on,” said Curtis. “There is a need for a unified and bipartisan voice on these issues; I hope my Democratic colleagues will soon join us.”

The China Task Force will also look at export control regimes and foreign investment screening mechanisms in the U.S. and Chinese economic coercion of governments and businesses in the U.S.

The China Task Force that Stewart has joined will meet regularly to receive briefings from experts and to discuss recommendations.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...