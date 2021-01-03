Congressman Blake Moore sworn into 117th Congress Sunday

In this May 2020 photo provided by the Blake Moore For Congress Campaign is Blake Moore in Salt Lake City. Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Rep. Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday, July 6, 2020, after days of vote counting. (Blake Moore For Congress Campaign via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) — Congressman Blake Moore was sworn in as a member of the 117th Congress to represent the First District of Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives, Sunday.

On January 3, Congressman Moore took the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the First District of Utah in the 117th Congress,” shares Congressman Blake Moore. “This is a crucial time in our nation’s history, and I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to represent northern and northeastern Utah. I look forward to championing aspirational, inclusive, and pro-growth ideals, and I will bring the First District’s values of family, community, and sacrificial service to the U.S. House of Representatives.”

A native of Ogden, Utah, Congressman Moore graduated from the University of Utah after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Seoul, South Korea, and earned a Master’s in Public Policy and Administration at Northwestern University.

Moore has worked for small businesses and in the foreign service, experiences that guide his work on domestic and foreign policy.

Before moving to Singapore in 2010, Blake married and spent time in Southeast Asia and Washington, D.C., with the federal government before moving back to Utah to take a position with Cicero Group, a Utah-based consulting firm.

At Cicero Group, Congressman Moore led projects and served clients throughout Utah and the nation. He has expertise in education, financial services, public policy, healthcare, transportation, supply chain, and waste industries, and this background will inform his customer service and problem solver approach in Washington, D.C., as he identifies ways to help the federal government work more like Utah.