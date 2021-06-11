‘Congrats Bruins’: SLCC men’s soccer return home after historic victory

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Community College men’s soccer team has returned to Utah — trophies in hand.

After a historic victory in the NJCAA Division-I Men’s Soccer National Championship match, the Bruins were given a proper ‘Welcome Home’ celebration on their home-turf Friday evening.

The team was met with cheers at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus as fans and members of the SLCC campus community gathered to offer their congratulations.

“This team was never going to lose,” SLCC head coach Mark Davis said proudly.

The SLCC men’s soccer team capped off a 16-1-1 season after bringing in a 2-1 overtime win against No.1 Iowa Western Thursday, earning them their first-ever NJCAA soccer title.

“We came out, we had the goal to win the thing, and we did everything we could and we defended so hard in the national championship game and we were able to come out victorious,” said Davis.

While the Bruins fell in their opening match of the 2021 NJCAA Division-1 Men’s Soccer National Championship, they came back with three consecutive victories to earn the national crown.

With 11 players transferring onto NCAA Division-1 programs, Davis said they all decided to stay in order to win the national championship.

“That’s what we talk about in our culture is putting together a team of success on and off the field and move these kids onto Division-1s,” said Davis.

After a long journey home, there’s only one thing left for the team to do: celebrate with their friends and loved ones.

“We’ve been celebrating since literally the whistle blew,” Davis said.