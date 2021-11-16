UPDATE: Man arrested after threatening to kill pregnant girlfriend in Magna

TUESDAY 11/16/2021 11:36 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – New details have been released about an incident that ended at a West Valley City hospital Monday night.

Police originally told ABC4 a couple had been arguing in Magna when the woman started having a panic attack. Unified Police now say the man, identified as 21-year-old Carlos Quintero-Valdez, pointed a gun at the woman during the argument.

The woman says she began vomiting and convinced Quintero-Valdez to take her to the hospital. Once there, Quintero-Valdez allegedly stayed with the woman, who police say is pregnant, until hospital staff asked him to move his car. While he was away, Unified Police say the woman notified staff that she feared for her life.

Authorities were then called to the hospital. While initial reports say authorities believed there was an active shooter, Unified Police now tell ABC4 that was not the case.

Quintero-Valdez was taken into custody for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm as a restricted person.

The arresting affidavit says Quintero-Valdez pointed the firearm at the woman, his girlfriend with whom he resides with, and threatened to kill her. He is also accused of taking her phone, passport, and other identification to keep her from leaving.

Police say Quintero-Valdez is an illegal alien and was found to have methamphetamine with him. He is now being held without bail. Unified Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

TUESDAY 11/16/2021 9:46 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A miscommunication prompted a large emergency response to a hospital in West Valley City Monday night.

Authorities tell ABC4 a married couple in Magna were in an argument when the woman started having a panic attack.

The couple headed to the hospital where the woman gave a nurse a note saying she felt unsafe and her husband had a gun.

Authorities say the nurse called police and at that point, authorities believed they were responding to a shooter at the hospital.

When they arrived, they found the man and took him into custody without resistance. The unidentified man, a legal gun carrier in Utah, is not facing any charges at this time.

Unified Police are looking into the original argument that prompted the woman’s panic attack.