Concerns over price gouging as COVID-19 outbreak continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As shoppers empty shelves of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, there is real concern about price gouging online.

According to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group:

“As the outbreak became more widespread, the price of most of the sanitizers and masks rose at least 50 percent higher than the 90-day average. Even one in six products sold directly by Amazon — not third-party vendors using the online marketplace — saw prices rise at least 50 percent higher in February, as Americans became more aware of the Coronavirus.”

On Wednesday, shoppers at Walmart in West Valley City noticed shelves completely empty of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and Clorox wipes. Prices, though, were not spiked.

“Price gouging should not be happening, it should not be happening — whether this is a pandemic or not,” said shopper Ellen Volpe.

“This is the worst time for price gouging, where people are maybe sick and need these things. I don’t know — I think it’s all crazy,” added Volpe.

ABC4 reached out the Utah Dept. of Commerce, and they sent this statement:

“During a declared “State of Emergency,” the Division of Consumer Protection accepts complaints regarding excessive prices on goods and services sold at retail. Excessive prices of this nature are generally prohibited by the Utah’s Price Controls During Emergencies Act. As of this afternoon, the Division has received no such complaints. Consumers may file a complaint at our website: consumerprotection.utah.gov. Violations are subject to fines up to $1,000 for each violation.”

