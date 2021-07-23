Concerns arise over validity of GoFundMe fundraisers for boy who died in hot car

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Fundraising efforts are on hold after a GoFundMe page raised more than $20K in one day. This comes as Josh Hancey’s foster family raised concerns over the validity of the fundraisers.

ABC4 News spoke with a woman who claims her in-laws were the ones who took care of Josh for the past seven years.

She tells ABC4 News Josh is a foster child and the page was created by people who haven’t cared for him since he was a toddler.

“Please, if you have seen a Go Fund Me account for Josh, report it. He has been in foster care for 7 years, cared for by my Mother In-law and Father In-law. His funeral expenses are covered by the state, and my family. And the Go Fund Me account was created by people that haven’t cared for him since he was a toddler and didn’t visit.”

The GoFundMe raised more than $20K in one day. Its original goal of $7,500 was meant to “help cover Josh’s funeral expenses.”

The organizer of the GoFundMe claims he is Josh’s uncle and that the donations will go directly to Josh’s parents.

“This was not anything we could have expected, and right now we need help. We do not have the money to cover funeral services to be able to lay Josh to rest the way we would like to. If you are able to donate anything at all, my family would be forever grateful. The donations will be going directly to his parents,” the GoFundMe reads.

However, the GoFundMe was disabled by the uncle. He wrote in an update Friday, “We have met his GoFundMe goal and at this time we are disabling further donations. We are so grateful for everyone’s compassion and generosity. We can’t thank everyone enough and are appreciative of the overwhelming support we have had.”

Josh’s mother also wrote on the GoFundMe page Friday saying, “I want to thank every one who has contributed to this cause…..I want to give Joshua the best funeral–he sure deserves it.”

If charges get filed, the Utah Office for Victims of Crime states that anyone who dies as a direct result of criminal behavior may be eligible to receive reparations for expenses, including funerals.

“Victims who suffer physical or psychological injury or death as a direct result of criminally injurious conduct may be eligible to receive reparations for crime-related expenses. This includes family members and dependents of deceased victims or representatives acting on behalf of victims,” Utah Office for Victims of Crime says.

ABC4 reached out to GoFundMe to find out what this means for the 227 people who donated to the page.

“It’s important to know that the platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means funds are guaranteed to go to the right place or donors will get a refund. Here is additional information on the GoFundMe Guarantee: www.gofundme.com/guarantee-refund-policy,” a GoFundMe spokesperson shared.

GoFundMe also said no funds have been released yet and their Trust & Safety team is working to ensure that the funds make it to the right place and are used for Joshua’s funeral as was the intention of those who donated. A spokesperson said no funds will be released until they verify this information.

ABC4 has reached out to the family, but calls for comment weren’t immediately returned. At the time of this story’s publication, ABC4 had not yet been able to independently confirm Josh’s foster agency.