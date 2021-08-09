‘Concerned citizen’ calls on Utah’s Gov. Cox to change his surname

Governor Spencer Cox (R-Utah) with a letter he received from a ‘very concerned citizen’ calling on him to change his ‘obscene’ last name. (Gov. Cox/ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We all have one, we receive it at birth – a last name.

Some are common – like Smith, Miller, or Brown – while some are a bit more unique – Antetokounmpo, for example.

Others seem to prompt calls for change.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, with a surname relatively common in the Beehive State, recently shared a letter he received about just that.

“Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I…change my name?” he jokes in a Twitter post.

In the letter attached to the post, “a very concerned citizen” calls on the governor to change his “foul, dirty, and obscene surname.”

“The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it,” the author writes, adding that until Gov. Cox changes his name, “myself and thousands of Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing.”

“This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!” the letter continues. The author then threatens a recall of Gov. Cox.

Before signing the letter, with ‘love,’ the writer says “we do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions.”

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dearest Governor Cox,

I do not know if you know this, but when people say your surname it sounds like the word cock. It’s obscene! Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing, until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive. This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency! If our simple request is not met we will assemble and do what democracy was made to do by recalling you from office because of your filthy surname. This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH! We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions. We demand a response to this letter and we expect to hear back from your office soon.

Love,

A very concerned citizen

Gov. Cox is not the first with the surname to have a presence in politics. If you were alive in 1920, you may remember Warren Harding, the 20th president of the United States, defeating James M. Cox in the election.

Utah-based Ancestry.com says the surname ‘Cox’ is of English or Welsh origin sometimes meaning “the little” as a term of endearment or “heap” relating to someone living near a hill or mound. It may also be connected to a cock or rooster, a male chicken.