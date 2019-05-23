Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - After a state audit of the University of Utah's laboratory safety practices, the New England Anti-Vivisection Society has called for an immediate suspension of the university's research on animals.

The NEAVS​​​​​​ sent a complaint Wednesday to the National Institutes of Health's Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare and asked for the suspension until "they are in compliance of all regulations for federally-supported animal research projects".

On May 14, the state released their findings of a performance audit which said the University is not following prescribed practices performing limited health assessments for employees working with laboratory animals.

The state's investigation described the deficiencies in the U's labs as a "broken system that places lab personnel at risk."

In the complaint, the NEAVS said this is not the first time the university has been found in violation of federal law and mandates.

According to a press release by the NEAVS, public records indicate the university has been cited at least 12 times for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act. This includes improper surgical procedures resulting in the death of a nonhuman primate, a kitten needlessly dying of dehydration, and a nonhuman primate being accidentally burned so badly he was euthanized."

"It's not surprising that a close look at U of U labs would reveal more violations of federal regulations," said Amy Meyer, NEAVS Grassroots Organizer and U of U alumni. "We're glad that the state brought these troubling issues to light, but without meaningful repercussions. We fear that the U will continue to put the safety of animals and lab staff on the backburner."

NEAVS said they filed the complaint in hopes they will use their authority to suspend taxpayer-funded animal research at the U until they can prove to be in compliance of all regulations.

"OLAW has the power to restrict or withdraw the University's assurance, a requirement for animal research that involves federal funding," said the press release.

A copy of the complaint is available here: neavs.org/s/OLAW-Complaint-May-2019.pdf.

ABC4 reached out to the University of Utah for a response and was told the manager of science communications is out of the office until Friday.

