Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - After a state audit of the University of Utah's laboratory safety practices, the New England Anti-Vivisection Society has called for an immediate suspension of the university's research on animals.
The NEAVS sent a complaint Wednesday to the National Institutes of Health's Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare and asked for the suspension until "they are in compliance of all regulations for federally-supported animal research projects".
On May 14, the state released their findings of a performance audit which said the University is not following prescribed practices performing limited health assessments for employees working with laboratory animals.
The state's investigation described the deficiencies in the U's labs as a "broken system that places lab personnel at risk."
In the complaint, the NEAVS said this is not the first time the university has been found in violation of federal law and mandates.
According to a press release by the NEAVS, public records indicate the university has been cited at least 12 times for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act. This includes improper surgical procedures resulting in the death of a nonhuman primate, a kitten needlessly dying of dehydration, and a nonhuman primate being accidentally burned so badly he was euthanized."
"It's not surprising that a close look at U of U labs would reveal more violations of federal regulations," said Amy Meyer, NEAVS Grassroots Organizer and U of U alumni. "We're glad that the state brought these troubling issues to light, but without meaningful repercussions. We fear that the U will continue to put the safety of animals and lab staff on the backburner."
NEAVS said they filed the complaint in hopes they will use their authority to suspend taxpayer-funded animal research at the U until they can prove to be in compliance of all regulations.
"OLAW has the power to restrict or withdraw the University's assurance, a requirement for animal research that involves federal funding," said the press release.
A copy of the complaint is available here: neavs.org/s/OLAW-Complaint-May-2019.pdf.
ABC4 reached out to the University of Utah for a response and was told the manager of science communications is out of the office until Friday.
What others are clicking on:
Idaho State Police asking for help locating man who shot and killed person in Utah
Man arrest after SWAT situation in connection with recent carjacking
Missing Goshen man found dead near Elberta
56-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl
More Local News Stories
-
Brighton, Weber win state soccer championships
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Brighton and Weber High soccer teams back on top.
The Bengals won the 5A state soccer title, beating Olympus in overtime, 3-2.
Braxton Jones scored the game-winner on a header in the 89th minute off a corner kick from Alex Fankhauser, just seconds before going to penalty kicks.Read the Full Article
-
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
"In this house, we produce young plants and seedlings. Let's look at the hemp plants here," said Gold.
Pineae runs a high tech operation with attention to detail, especially in light management.
"That's what the great agriculture universities do in this great country - optimize yield and quality," said Bugbee.Read the Full Article
-
Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism
TABIONA, Utah (ABC4 News) - The head coach of Tabiona High School says the town has been tainted by allegations of racial slurs.
"The people in Tabiona are good people. They're not racist," said Lee Gines, Head Coach of the Boys' Basketball team at Tabiona.
For the first time, ABC4 News is speaking with Gines since Tabiona fans have been accused of racism and unsportsmanlike conduct.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss