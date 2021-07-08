Company’s Utah location to benefit from $306M Air Force contract

This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during a developmental test early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The missile blasted off at 12:33 a.m. PST and its reentry vehicle traveled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, La. (Senior Airman Clayton Wear/U.S. Air Force via AP)

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A $306 million, five-year base contract from the U.S. Air Force is set to benefit the Utah location of a national corporation.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced the contract Thursday, saying the contract allows it to continue its role as the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile Ground Subsystems Support Contractor (GSSC).

According to Northrop Grumman, the award has a potential ceiling of $3.86 billion over 18 years.

“Northrop Grumman brings proven performance, a highly skilled team of experts, and a continued commitment to ensuring Minuteman III weapon system operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force,” says Greg Manuel, sector vice president and general manager, strategic deterrent systems division, Northrop Grumman. “Our team is using the latest in digital engineering and innovation to keep today’s system reliable, safe and secure while positioning the Air Force for a smooth transition to the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) system over the next couple decades.”

Since 2015, Northrop Grumman has served as the prime contractor on GSSC. They will continue providing engineering and field services to Minuteman III, which is the world’s oldest deployed strategic ballistic missile system, through the end of its service life later in the next decade.

Work will be managed at Northrop Grumman’s Roy location and executed throughout many different locations, according to the company.

