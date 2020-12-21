Company with Salt Lake City location receives $496 million Navy contract

In this Feb. 27, 2017, photo, an EA-18G Growler from China Lake VX-9 Vampire squadron flies through the nicknamed Star Wars Canyon in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Military jets roaring over national parks have long drawn complaints from hikers and campers. But in California’s Death Valley, the low-flying combat aircraft skillfully zipping between the craggy landscape has become a popular attraction in the 3.3 million acre park in the Mojave Desert, 260 miles east of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Navy has awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a global aerospace and defense techonology company with a Salt Lake City location.

According to Business Wire, L3Harris Technologies has received a five-year, $496 million contract to deliver prototype tactical jamming pods designed to extend U.S. Air superiority.

The Next Generation Jammer Low Band is a high-powered, high-capacity airborne electronic warfare system, according to Business Wire. L3Harris’ single-pod solution extends the jamming capability, covers a broad spectrum, and processes an increased number of threats.

“The Next-Generation Jammer Low Band contract highlights L3Harris’ long-standing commitment to support the U.S. Navy’s mission to maintain superiority on land, sea and in the air,” Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems Segment, L3Harris, tells Business Wire. “The selection of L3Harris demonstrates our company’s strength as a technology prime to provide a truly unique solution that meets the Navy’s need to address all contested environments.”

L3Harris will reportedly deliver eight operational pods to NAVAIR for assessment. The pods will be flown on the EA-18G Growler and continue the Navy’s plan to address operational gaps and replace aging ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System pods operating in the low-frequency spectrum, according to Business Wire.

L3Harris – previously L3 Technologies – is headquartered in Florida, but recently expanded its operations in Utah in 2019.

According to the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, L3Harris has been operating in Utah since the 1950s. The company’s customers include not only the Navy, but the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Government intelligence agencies, and NASA.

The company’s communications sector is headquartered in Salt Lake City. It’s one of the top employers in Utah in any industry, according to the GOED.