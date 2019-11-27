Company paying $500 to five people to shop online for the holidays

Do you think you have the gift of shopping online? One company is counting on it and is willing to give five people $500 to shop online for them for the holidays this year.

Knowing the holidays are hectic with family gatherings and festivities along with the cold winter weather, Reviews.org wants five “elves” to do their holiday shopping online this year – and they’ll be given $500 to tackle their gift-giving needs.

So what exactly do you have to do if selected? The job states you will be reading online reviews before purchasing your gifts, and then telling the company how it goes!

Applications are open from November 22, 2019 until 11:59 PM MST December 5, 2019.

Those selected will be picked by a “random number generator thing-a-ma-bob” and their names will be announced on December 6, 2019.

Those interested can apply here.

Reviews.org says they are community of home and tech experts who help consumers choose the best products for their lifestyle in categories such as streaming, internet, TV, and home security.

