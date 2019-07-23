Community voices concerns after discovering Weber County shelter animals forced to live in excessive heat

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A community is demanding answers after it was discovered pets inside the Weber County animal shelter have been living in excessive heat for several years.

"The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated"Today is more than likely the hottest day… Posted by Marti Gessell Russell on Monday, July 22, 2019

Animal advocates are reporting the cooling system at the shelter hasn’t worked for a while, but officials say the swamp coolers in the building are working.

Is it enough?

According to Pet MD, dogs don’t tolerate high temperatures as well as humans because they only have sweat glands in their feet and around their nose, they are less efficient at cooling themselves down.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through Tuesday for northern Utah Valleys. Pictures taken from inside the shelter show temperatures at 89 degrees.

Courtesy: National Weather Service SLC

ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen is investigating and will have a full report on this story tonight at 5 p.m.

Animal advocates say they’re concerned about humane conditions inside #WeberCountyAnimalServices. These are photos that were allegedly taken inside the shelter yesterday. Officials say swamp coolers are working, but advocates say it’s not enough. Details at 5 p.m. on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/1UUOYlF7RS — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) July 23, 2019

What others are clicking on: