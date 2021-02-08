Community using social media to memorialize woman killed in Millcreek Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) — Social media is being used as a healing tool for thousands of community members remembering the lives of the four victims in the Millcreek Canyon backcountry avalanche Saturday, in particular, 26-year-old Stephanie Hopkins.

Stephanie was known as “Steph”, “Stepher” and “Stefunny” to her family and friends.

She graduated from the University of Utah with two bachelor’s degrees; one in nursing and the other in international studies.

Stephanie used that nursing degree to pursue her career as a nurse for the University of Utah Health. She also graduated from the prestigious critical care internship.

The Salt Lake City resident was a member of University of Utah’s Delta Gamma Sorority.

The sorority posted a tribute to her on their Instagram.

There is also a Facebook group dedicated to her called ‘Remembering Stephanie Ann’