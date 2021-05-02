Community to gather for candle light vigil for I-80 homicide victim

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community members are taking time to remember the life of 32-year-old Shandon Scott.

According to event organizers, the vigil is to take place on May 2 at 7:30 p.m., near 3050 South and 500 East at Fitts Park.

Those wanting to attend are welcome to bring candles to honor Shandon Scott’s legacy.

On Saturday, May 1, Scott was found dead with a gunshot wound in an abandoned vehicle on I-80 near the State Street exit by 2400 South. Utah Highway Patrol and South Salt Lake Police initially responded to the call of a single-vehicle accident and suspicious death around 3 a.m.