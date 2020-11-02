Community steps up to help locate ‘Adventure’ cat lost after being attacked by dogs in Salt Lake City

by: Reem Ikram

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Communities across the states have gathered in Salt Lake City to help search for a missing popular Colorado cat named Denali. 

The cat’s owner took Denali to hike Mt. Olympus Park, along the Z-trail in Salt Lake City on October 28 at 2:45 p.m.

According to the owner, two unleashed dogs then approached them and attacked the cat. The encounter pursued as the hounds chased Denali further into the mountain. 

A GoFundMe has been created to help locate the animal and all donations will go towards hiring a pet detective. Any additional funds will be used for transport expenses and medical care and any funds not used will be donated to a cat rescue charity. 

If you’d like to volunteer to help search, please contact Sandra Samman at 312-282-0322. 

If you’re not local to the Salt Lake City area and would like to help, you can follow Denali on Instagram @denaligato or Facebook under Denali Gato and help share his story in an effort to get the word out and reunite them.

