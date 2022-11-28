COPPERTON, Utah (ABC4) — For days, the community of Copperton has tried to get a cat out of a storm drain, and they are getting desperate.

Neighbors Ashley Grace and Ben Scholle said they believe the cat belongs to their neighbor, a disabled veteran who has been missing his cat for about a week.

The cat’s name is Walter. Grace said Walter is best friends with her cat, Mochi. On Friday, Grace said Mochi led them to a storm drain, where they believe Walter is trapped 50 to 60 feet into the pipe.

“It was kind of like a Lassie situation where he came up, it was like, ‘Hey, someone’s in danger. Follow me.’ And he led us over to where we could hear the cat crying for help,” said Grace.

The Unified Fire Department has tried to help by feeding hoses down the pipe as well as food, hoping the cat would use the hose to climb out.

Rio Tinto Kennecott has also rented out infrared cameras to check on the cat, saying the pipe slopes down 90 degrees. Manager of Communities and Social Performance at Rio Tinto Kennecott, Ryan Perry said the surrounding area presents a unique challenge.

“It’s very steep, and it’s in kind of a wildland area. And so we want to make sure that people that are trying to rescue the cat are safe, as well as the cat’s safety as well,” said Perry.

On Monday, Gracy and Scholle, along with several community members created a ladder out of carpet and covered it in catnip.

“Cats are familiar with carpets. They can sink their claws into that thing, so it just makes more sense to lower that type of thing down. But we are we’re open to new ideas,” said Scholle.