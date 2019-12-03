Community shows outpouring of support for Spanish teacher killed in crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The community is stepping up to show their support to the family of a well-loved Spanish teacher who was killed in a car crash on Sunday.

Dani Cobain, 27, was a teacher at the Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City.

The school shared a statement on its Facebook page:

“Dear friends and family, our community is devastated by the tragic loss of one of our beloved teachers, Dani Cobian. Dani died in a car accident on the evening of December 1, 2019. Dani’s impact on the students, faculty, and staff at The Madeleine Choir School is far-reaching, and this horrific loss will have an impact on so many in our community. Dani was incredibly talented and loved by all at MCS.



The faculty and staff at the Choir School have identified the many expenses related to this tragedy as a way that we can provide support to her family. Please consider a generous contribution to this GoFundMe effort to provide financial assistance for Dani’s family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by colleagues in order to help the family for those wishing to help.

Cobain died on Sunday night, along with two other individuals, after the driver of a van veered into oncoming traffic on Highway 89 near Kanab and hit the car she was in.

The driver of the van was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center but his condition is not known.

The two others who died at the scene were in the same vehicle as Cobain. They were identified as Autro Torres, 31, of Salt Lake City and Renae Cobain, 19, of Magna.

What others are clicking on: