OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After one Ogden family watched their doorbell camera footage from Halloween, they began a search for one trick-or-treater who stopped by their house. They didn’t want to find her because of any trick, rather to reward her for the treats she left in their empty camera bowl. With the help of social media, the family was able to find the trick-or-treater now known as “Beetlejuice Girl.”

“We had been out trick-or-treating and we had been watching (the doorbell camera) and I was like, ‘Oh, we have to hurry home because all these kids are leaving empty handed,’” Riley Coulson told ABC4. She explained that they rushed home after realizing the candy bowl they left on their front porch was empty. However, when they got home, they found a surprise. Her husband immediately noticed that the bowl was full.

“So, I come and look and I’m like, ‘That’s not the candy we put out.’ And so, we checked the camera, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this sweet girl. She just put it in our bowl for other kids.’”

The next day, Coulson posted the doorbell video on social media. The clip shows a girl dressed up as Beetlejuice walking up to the porch and placing handfuls of her own candy into the empty bowl. Her friends waiting for her on the sidewalk in the background.

On one community Facebook page called “You know your from Ogden if,” (yes, that’s how ‘your’ is spelled on the page), the video gained a ton of traction as the community wanted to find this trick-or-treater so the Coulson family could reward her for her sweet actions.

Within a matter of hours, hundreds of people shared the post (by sharing the original post and creating their own) and thousands of people liked the post.

“I saw a lot of posts about people getting their candy bowls stolen and family heirlooms, and just all of these things,” Nathan Kizerian stated.

Kizerian has a Facebook page called “Utah Satire” and has amassed more than 150,000 followers. He uses his platform to poke fun at Utah, but also to highlight the good. He created his own meme which he shared to his Facebook page in hopes of identifying the trick-or-treater.

“I think we need to elevate kindness especially when a child does something good,” he said.

He and his fiancée decided to gift a longboard to the trick-or-treater to pay it forward. If they could find her, that is.

“Throughout the whole day I’m just thinking to myself, ‘Dang. I can’t believe it’s up there and that people know me as Beetlejuice girl,’” Mykala Martinez-Branz said through a laugh.

Two days after Halloween, Mykala’s mom saw the Coulson family’s post on Facebook and immediately recognized her daughter. Someone else saw the post on “Utah Satire” and recognized her as well.

The social media blitz worked, and the families soon connected.

When ABC4 reporter Kade Garner asked Mykala why she decided to give up most of her candy she replied, “I’m a teenager and this holiday is typically for kids, so I wanted another kid to have a good handful of candy from this house and I didn’t really need the candy much anyway.”

It was a sweet gesture that touched the community.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kizerian gifted the longboard to the young lady and the Coulson family plans to visit her Wednesday after she gets out of school to thank her in person.

“Her mom says her favorite is Reese’s and I can’t wait to give her peanut butter cups and Reese’s pieces,” Riley Coulson said. “Just all of it. The whole nine yards.”