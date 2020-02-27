Community says goodbye to Hillcrest High gym

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – It was a nostalgic day for Hillcrest High alumni Wednesday.

The high school in Midvale held an open house at the gym over the last two days because it’s due to be torn down soon.

The gym is coming down as part of the city’s plan to demolish and rebuild the high school.

This was the last chance for former students to get to walk through the gym before the demolition.

During the event, the alumni association played videos of boys and girls state championship basketball games and sold memorabilia for anyone wanting to re-live the glory days of their youth.

“I love the building, I’m sad that the building is going to go away but the real thing that makes Hillcrest be Hillcrest the people who have come through here,” said Craig Conder, president of the Hillcrest Alumni Association.

The gym will be demolished later this year, the new school is expected to be completed sometime next year.

