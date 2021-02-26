Community rallying support for Provo Police officer shot in the line of duty

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police Officer John Oseguera is recovering after being shot twice in the lower body in the line of duty on Thursday.

Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police says the suspect, an unidentified male, was reportedly “acting erratic” and was armed with a gun, with one person reporting a window had been shot out.

When officers arrived, Sgt. King says gunshots were exchanged. A Provo Police officer, Officer Oseguera, and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds.

The community is rallying support for Osequera’s family.

A Utah based non-profit called Police Wives of Utah has set up a food chain to help the family.

Former Salt Lake City Police Chief tuned social justice advocate Chris Burbank tells ABC4 that the community coming together is what makes Utah unique.

“Family members are often hyper cared and sometimes too much, and officers and friends realize there might need to be some space there,” Burbank says.

Burbank says there is a lot of training officers receive to prepare for worst-case scenarios, but more training must be done to address what happens after.

“How do you deal with emotion,” Burbank explains. “Those same feelings that I am vulnerable…boy, it could be me, I could have lost my life. That my partner, or my friend, could have lost their life and that weighs heavy on people, and not always are our officers willing to talk about that.”

Burbank is glad Officer Oseguera is expected to recover and calls this the best case scenario.