DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Clayton Ah Quin said he hopes his brother-in-law, James Mair, also known as JD, knows the impact he had on the community.

“Your impact on not only your children, not only your wife, but the community, your church community, your city community, your family, community, every community you touched. You have impacted their lives,” said Ah Quin.

Police say Mair stepped out in the road to try and get a motorcyclist to slow down. The bike hit Mair, killing him. Initially, when people asked Ah Quin how they could help, he asked for prayers, but then he thought about Mair’s wife and five children.

Ah Quin started a GoFundMe page.

“Literally within an hour, it was at 20,000,” said Ah Quin.

Within a matter of days, more than $100,000 dollars had been raised.

Ah Quin said the support from the community shows what kind of person Mair was, a man who would serve anyone.

“He would help anyone off the street, give the shirt off of his back to anyone. But he brought that mainly to his five kids and his wife,” said Ah Quin.

Ah Quin says the last few days have been difficult, but he and his family have found strength in their faith.

“Our strength comes from our beliefs from the Church that we belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Our knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ is what gives us strength. That we will see JD once again that he lives, that Christ lives, and because Christ lives, we will once again, live again… allows us to have that knowledge, that truth that allows us to look at death differently than anybody else does. This is not, it is not over,” he said.

“Death is just the next step to our eternal progression. So with that knowledge, that’s what keeps us strong. JD served a mission. JD taught this as well as I did. But this is the message I know that he would want to get out to everyone,” Ah Quin added.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Another viewing will be held Saturday morning, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. His funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at JD’s church, which is located at 13366 South 1300 East, Draper, Utah 84020.