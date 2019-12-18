Community provides breakfast for 620 students at Oquirrh Elementary School over winter break

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Oquirrh Elementary School collected 15,000 boxes of cereal from the community to hand out to all 620 students in the school, according to Sandy Riesgraf, Director of Communications at Jordan School District.

Worried that some students wouldn’t have anything to eat for breakfast over Christmas break, Oquirrh Elementary School Principal Shauna Worthington, asked for the donations, and they came pouring in.

In addition, 425 members of the community showed up to wrap every one of the 15,000 boxes. On Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., Worthington will gift the cereal to students.

Santa Claus will be present to help in distributing the cereal.

