Community protests racial injustice, Weber State professor controversy

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students and residents gathered at Weber State University in Ogden for a silent protest. They’re raising awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and the Weber State University professor who recently rescinded his resignation after he faced backlash for racially insensitive comments.

About 50 students and some staff members gathered at the Bell Tower at Weber State University Thursday for the silent protest. The theme: “Our Voices.”

Voices, sharing stories, ideas and issues relating to Black Lives Matter, equity, and inclusion.

Students held signs asking the university to “stop harboring racist professors.”

“These are exactly the kind of issues and concerns we should be addressing and I’m grateful that the students felt empowered enough,” said Adrienne Andrews the AVP, Chief Diversity Officer at WSU.

Scott Senjo, the Weber State professor, who admitted to controversial tweets and initially resigned… rescinded his resignation was also a topic.

“The posts that he has made about remarks of shooting people if he was seeing people protest, honestly I’m really enraged hearing about this because he should not have a job here, he shouldn’t be on paid leave at all,” said student, Thanjhae Teasley.

Administration saying this silent protest is a way for them to know what students need and make proper changes.

“I’ve never had someone come up to me about that particular faculty member, but if someone were to come to me, I would take those concerns seriously and I think once the institution became aware we definitely took it seriously,” said Andrews.

University leaders say Senjo is on leave while they conduct a full review of how his tweets will impact the university.

“These injustices need to end, we are people, we are human beings,” said Ogden resident, Gregory Noelle.

According to the Chief Diversity Officer, the university is mostly white, but they are working to become a more of an inclusive environment that reflects the Ogden community.

To contact Andrews, you can call 801-626-7243.

