SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Members of the community, state officials, and local police gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday, May 4, for the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial.

The annual memorial allowed Utahns to honor and reflect on those 147 police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers who have fallen in the line of duty since our state’s founding.

Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson spoke at the event to commemorate the occasion.

In her speech, Henderson remarks: “We honor those who have lost their lives in the course of their duties, […] and we recognize the service that law enforcement provides not only keeps us safe, but it preserves the freedom that we all cherish and love.”

The memorial at the Utah State Capitol features plaques that pay tribute to law enforcement officers that have lost their lives, dating back to 1853. Our state’s most recent addition to the memorial was back in 2020 with the loss of Officer Nathan J. Lyday of the Ogden Police Department.

This service featured speakers, musical numbers, the release of doves, and a rifle salute to the fallen. A full list of the fallen officers can be found on the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial website.