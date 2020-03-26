Community Over Crisis: West Jordan police officers lend a hand with school meals

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Curbside pickup. You may have heard of restaurants doing this, but how about schools?

Jordan School District meal service employees are handing out breakfast and lunch to students through a drive thru line at 13 locations; and West Jordan police officers are assisting in the service.

Thursday ABC4 News stopped by Copper Canyon Elementary School where nearly 600 students within the district picked up breakfast or lunch.



West Jordan police officers maintain social distance, standing curbside to say hello to Jordan School District students as they stop by to pick up their lunch on Thursday.

Maintaining social distance, West Jordan police officers stood curbside to say hello to students as meal service employees brought them their food.

“It’s fun to come here and to see them drive through here with their parents to grab their food, ask them how they’re doing, ask them how they’re doing, see if their homework is going OK, see if they’re behaving themselves at home and just be a friendly face,” said Sgt. J.C. Holt with WJPD.

Holt said he and his officers are making the rounds to visit the eight school meal pickup locations as a way to maintain their interaction with the kids.

We have gone from hanging with these kids at school to passing them their breakfast and lunch each day! #HappyToHelp #COVID #westjordan @jordandistrict pic.twitter.com/XsC5QlTNDk — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) March 25, 2020

“We did not think or even predict at the beginning of the school year that we would be in this position towards the end of the school year,” Holt said. “Where instead of interacting with these kids in the classroom, teaching dare classes, teaching classes at their criminal justice classes at the high school, that we would be outside standing on the curb with the lunch workers, you know, watching them serve lunch and trying to have interaction and talk with the kids.

Picking up free lunch at the school, Dawn Bates, a West Jordan mother, said she learned about the meal program – which started Monday – and brought her kids to check it out.

“We are trying to find a new normal,” Bates said. “And our new normal is schoolwork, and playtime, and eating lunch. So, we’re grateful for the school for providing this lunch for us. It’s something different.”

Dawn Bates, a West Jordan mother, stops by Copper Canyon Elementary School on Thursday with her kids to pick up lunch.

And as for her kids, they said they’re happy to have a school meal.

Sandy Riesgraf with the Jordan School District told ABC4 News the district is serving 5,500 meals per day.

Students under the age of 18 and who live within the district can pick up breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Bluffdale Elementary School, Columbia Elementary School, Copper Canyon Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Foothills Elementary School, Heartland Elementary School, Majestic Elementary School, Oquirrh Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Southland Elementary School, South Jordan Elementary School, Terra Linda Elementary School, and Westvale Elementary School.

What others are clicking on: