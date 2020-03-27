Community over crisis: Utah County movie theater transforms into drive-in to offer relief from quarantine

Pleasant Grove, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the outbreak of COVID-19 in Utah and over 400 cases in the state, communities are taking social distancing to heart.

However, some families are still wanting a way to get some relief from staying at home.

As part of the social distancing mandate…restaurants, bars, and any place that holds mass-gatherings were forced to re-evaluate doing business. Some places have had to close their doors completely. One Pleasant Grove movie theater decided to try a different approach. One that’s compliant with social distancing but offers a way for individuals to enjoy a movie…from their vehicle.

On Friday, Water Gardens cinema will transform from a traditional movie theater into a drive-in theater.

ABC4.com spoke with the owner, Mike Daniels about this new addition. Daniels said the theater had several inquiries on their social media about the possibility of doing a drive-in model. Once he and his team did some research into how the theater could bring this experience to their customers, they began the process. Daniels says to get everything up and running for tonight’s opening took about a week.

The cinema’s drive-in will run 2 screens to begin with. Daniels said ultimately the plan is to have five screens total throughout the entire parking lot. Depending on public demand they’ll open for one movie on weeknights, and a double-header on the weekends.

The Water Gardens had already implemented a virtual store where patrons can order popcorn and other snacks for curbside pickup, moviegoers can order their tickets and refreshments on the same website.

The drive-in will charge one entry price per vehicle but all movie watchers must remain inside at all times, aside from using the restroom.

Daniels also tells ABC4 “The Water Gardens sees over 300,000 customers through their doors, and he wanted to come up with a solution for those individuals and families looking for some relief in a safe social distancing manner.”

