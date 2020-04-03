Community Over Crisis: ‘A video a day during these crazy times’

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Emma Phippen, a 15-year-old from Farmington, is bringing her talents to the Instagram world amid times of uncertainty.

Her motto: “A video a day during these crazy times.” What started as her mother’s urge to brighten the day of friends and family turned into a piece of hope and something to look forward to for those needing a smile.

Phippen created an Instagram account where she has been posting a song a day since her quarantine started. She asks her followers for requests and plays them on her harp.

“It’s fun for me to be able to take a pop song or any type of song that’s recognizable to other people and make a short little clip of it and make it my own,” Phippen said.

She told ABC4 News she had always posted other harp videos on her private account but hadn’t ever thought about making a specific account until coronavirus hit Utah.

Phippen said her followers’ reactions have been awesome.

“People would reach out to me and my mom and say how it had helped them that day or how it gives them something to look forward as each day goes on, which I think is so incredible that something I’m doing is making a difference to other people during this crazy point in life,” Phippen said.

According to Phippen her “DMs are open for requests” Follow along and give her your song requests.

