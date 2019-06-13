Community organizes 5K to support West Jordan woman’s fight against cancer

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan community members are lacing up their running shoes to support one of their own in her fight against cancer.

Baylie Larsen, 21, has been battling Ewings sarcoma cancer for the past three years. In that time, twice she thought she had the disease beat.

However, this third time, cancer has spread to her lungs and she is not expected to live much longer.

The community in West Jordan where her family lives along with businesses are now banding together to hold a 5K fundraiser as well as a silent auction for Baylie and her family.

The event will be held Saturday, June 15 at Copper Hills High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Baylie’s condition has affected the community and has resulted in an outpouring of love and support.

When the event was announced organizers only expected about 200-250 people to sign up for the 5k. They are now approaching 600 people to participate with just a few days left until the event.

Anyone looking to make a donation to the silent auction contact

Kori Finch at 801-209-2003.

Click here for more information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Mitt Romney says he may skip 2020 presidential endorsement

Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide