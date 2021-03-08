Community Nursing Services to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Weber County residents 50 years of age

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is partnering with the Community Nursing Services (CNS) to provide an additional level of protection to keep Utah residents over 50 years of age protected against COVID-19.

Vaccinations will be distributed every Tuesday and Thursday beginning March 9 and March 11, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Officials say the vaccinations will be at Rocky Mountain Jr High School located at 4250 West 4800 South in West Haven and Wahlquist Jr. High School at 2656 North 2400 West, Farr West, Utah.

To receive a vaccine officials ask that you schedule an appointment at www.cns-cares.org.

Cory Fowlks, CNS Director of Immunizations, and his team says they have worked closely with individual health districts to establish plans that ensure the available vaccine is equitably distributed among the public.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such a historic opportunity! The impact these vaccines will have on the lives of individuals we serve remains our greatest focus. What an amazing thing to help with something that impacts all our own neighborhoods and communities,” says Fowlks.