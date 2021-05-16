Community invited to ‘Star Wars’ party in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Public Library is asking teens to mark their calendars for a theatrical event that is out of this world!

According to the Orem Public Library, on May 22, teenagers from 12-18 years of age are invited to 58 State Street around 6:30 p.m., to celebrate the birth of the American epic space opera: Star Wars.

“Star Wars premiered in theaters on May 25, 1977. In honor of this epic film’s 44th birthday, join us for a screening of the theatrical release,” the library tells ABC4.

Event coordinators say the screening will then be followed by Star Wars trivia, treats, and a 70s/Star Wars costume contest.

According to officials those interested in attending are urged to RSVP as attenance is limited. Masks are also required.

“Happy Birthday StarWars,” the library adds.

For more information in regards to the event click here.