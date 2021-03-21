Community invited in local easter egg hunt

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Spring is here and you know what that means? Easter is just around the corner and the Easter rabbit is in our midst.

On March 19, the Garland Fire Department shares the excitement and announces the date for their annual easter egg hunt.

“The Easter bunny skipped us last year so we hope you’re just as eager as we are,” shares the fire department.

According to officials, the Garland Fire Department is hosting the event on Saturday, April 3, at Garland City Park around 10 a.m. So mark your calendars!

Officials say all children are welcomed.