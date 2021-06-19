Community hosts Juneteenth block party in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In celebration of Black history, excellence and liberation, community members are hosting a Juneteenth block party, and invites the public to come on by.

According to Juneteenth Utah, this event was first hosted in response to the deaths of “George Floyd, Breaonna Taylor, David McAtee, Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, and so many more, but now is also a celebration for Black liberation”

“Through the daunting and difficult times, we believe we are each other’s light, and the official Juneteenth Utah celebration wants to do its part in bringing joy to the community,” event organizers share.

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery. Although the emancipation proclamation did not eradicate slavery instantly, it was the first dominion in a chain of liberation.

“Black Americans celebrate Juneteenth to remember the past traumas their ancestors faced but to recognize the progress we have made. Although we are at such a tense and unpredicted time in our history we are asking the State of Utah to celebrate with us,” they add.

According to officials, the block party-style celebration is being hosted by Utah youth and will be held at Liberty Park. The Block Party will begin at 4:00 p.m., June 19. There will be food trucks, live performances, speeches, music, dance, and more.

This event is intended to provide a space for healing, love, and support.

“The work of fighting for Black Liberation isn’t easy, but we believe that creating a community that comes together to celebrate life is a community that continues the fight, together,” says Juneteenth Utah.