Community honors teen killed in ski accident

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday, classmates of Henry Kendell lined his neighborhood with yellow ribbons – the 8th grader’s favorite color.

“He always wanted to make you laugh, and feel good. He just wanted you to be happy,” said Tom Rampton, Henry’s cousin.

The Feb. 13 accident at Alta Ski Area sent waves of shock and grief through this Millcreek community, and on Friday night many of those closest to him and his family gathered for his viewing.

But earlier that afternoon, his friends and classmates shared memories and love in his honor.

“You never know how much time you, or other people, have left. And you have to cherish every moment that you have with the people that you love,” said cousin Alex Rampton.

Henry loved being outdoors, but he was also a creative artist, according to his cousins. He was also kind, and always made it a point to include everybody.

“He had an incredible smile,” said cousin Alex Rampton.

“We’re very grateful for every second we got to spend with him,” added Alex.

Henry Kendell’s funeral service will be held on Feb 19.