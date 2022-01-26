Community comes together after shooting of Hunter High students

UTAH (ABC4) – The deadly shooting near Hunter High school now has students saying enough is enough. students from neighboring schools posted an emotional video on Instagram sharing how this type of violence affects everyone. Some of their parents are echoing that message.

The shooting claimed the lives of two of the school’s athletes while the lone survivor continues to fight in the hospital

The reeling ​effects of this horrific incident are still being felt by parents and teachers in the community.

One mom whose daughter attends Hunter High is also one of the students indirectly affected by the tragic event. Lulu Latu Wolfgramm says of this school that “it’s hard for them because Hunter High is a close-knit family.”

And like any family when tragedy strikes, they pull together. A viral video posted​ on Cyprus High School’s student government Instagram page features students from several schools using their voices to call for an end to gun violence.

Wolfgramm is also the youth coordinator for the nonprofit organization PIk2ar (Pacific island knowledge 2 action resources,) a ​community-based non-profit with a commitment to uplifting Pacific Islander communities as well as people of all cultures.

Wolfgramm tells ABC4 when she thinks back on the shooting incident, she understands what her daughter was feeling during the emotional day.

“Speaking to her and hearing the tremble in her voice and not knowing what to because they were on lockdown,” says Wolfgramm. she also says her daughter knew one of the three victims of the shooting.

In efforts to help students heal during this time, Wolfgramm says Pik2ar is planning a presentation at Hunter High to spread a message of unity and non-violent resolutions.

“One of our goals is to educate our youth, parents you know that violence isn’t the answer,” she says.

District officials say their goal right now is to let students know school is still a safe place.

Ben Horsley of the Granite district says while this act of violence hits home for parents, the teachers and administrators are feeling it too.

“It might sound strange to some people, but these are like our kids, they spend so much time in the walls of our facilities,” says Horsley.

Horsely also says there will be more events between the school district and the community to help those affected indirectly in the healing process, in the meantime, students are encouraged to utilize the provided resources for anyone who needs to talk.

