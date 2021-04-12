Community asked to donate ‘miracle nipples’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking for donations for their kitten nursery, Friday.

“Help stock our kitten nursery,” the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

According to officials, the shelter is in need of ‘miracle nipples’. Miracle nipples are known to help newborn animals complete nursing.

“The Miracle Nipple is a true miracle! Miracle Nipples fit on a bottle or on a syringe. We use them for kittens that have a hard time latching onto a regular nipple or for kittens that need to be syringe fed,” they write.

Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking the public to order the Miracle Nipples off of their amazon wishlist at http://bit.ly/slcokittenwishlist.

Anyone who is willing to donate is asked to drop off the items at the shelter anytime throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.