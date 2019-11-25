Community activist, former SLC school board member arrested for firing gun at driver of car who caused crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Salt Lake City School Board member and current community activist was arrested after police say he fired his gun at a car that had struck his vehicle multiple times.

According to arresting documents, Jon Michael Clara, 55, was traveling north on 900 West from 200 South when his car was struck multiple times by another vehicle, causing his car to get turned around.

Clara, who police say has a concealed weapon permit, got out of his vehicle, drew his firearm from his holster, and fired multiple rounds towards the vehicle that had struck him.

Documents state the other vehicle was several feet away from Clara and facing the opposite direction but left the scene after it was fired upon.

Another vehicle that was in the area was struck by one of the bullets, which hit the back window and went out the windshield, almost hitting the driver and his young child who were inside, documents state.

Clara was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Clara is the community organizer for the Crossroads Urban Center and previously a member of the Salt Lake City School Board and transit planner for Utah Transit Authority.

What others are clicking on: