Live Now
Watch 5pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Community activist, former SLC school board member arrested for firing gun at driver of car who caused crash

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Salt Lake City School Board member and current community activist was arrested after police say he fired his gun at a car that had struck his vehicle multiple times.

According to arresting documents, Jon Michael Clara, 55, was traveling north on 900 West from 200 South when his car was struck multiple times by another vehicle, causing his car to get turned around.

Clara, who police say has a concealed weapon permit, got out of his vehicle, drew his firearm from his holster, and fired multiple rounds towards the vehicle that had struck him.

Documents state the other vehicle was several feet away from Clara and facing the opposite direction but left the scene after it was fired upon.

Another vehicle that was in the area was struck by one of the bullets, which hit the back window and went out the windshield, almost hitting the driver and his young child who were inside, documents state.

Clara was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Clara is the community organizer for the Crossroads Urban Center and previously a member of the Salt Lake City School Board and transit planner for Utah Transit Authority.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Winter storm blasting Northern Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm blasting Northern Utah"

Going Agg Episode 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 6"

104-year-old writer collects 104 kids' books to donate to school library for her birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "104-year-old writer collects 104 kids' books to donate to school library for her birthday"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer should be proud of standing up to President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer should be proud of standing up to President Trump"

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Loan Forgiveness"

Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories