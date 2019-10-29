Communication mix-up about high school threat occurred within police department

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) Lone Peak Police say they identified the source of the misinformation about a reported threat at a high school that prompted a massive law enforcement response.

After multiple agencies swarmed Lone Peak High School Friday afternoon on the report of someone with on a gun on campus, police determined that there was a mix-up between Highland High School in Salt Lake City and the “high school in highland.”

The miscommunication was originally blamed on the third-party tipster, but Lone Peak police now say the communication error happened in their office.

Here’s how police said it happened:

The initial call went into the Lone Peak Police department front desk. The caller said there was someone with a gun at Highland High School.

Due to the severity of the call, it was immediately transferred to the dispatch center

The dispatcher correctly determined the tip was for Highland High School in Salt Lake City

When information about the initial call of someone with a gun at the high school was shared amongst personnel at the department, the location of the incident had not been clarified

Police personnel responded with the “assumption” that it was Lone Peak High School.

While it turned out not to be necessary, police say they feel their response was appropriate based on the information they had at the time.

“We realize that this was a traumatizing event for students, faculty, and staff. Please accept our sincerest apologies for any stress or anxiety that may have occurred as a result. Measures have been taken to avoid such miscommunication in the future and additional training will be provided,” said Lone Peak Police in a statement Monday evening. “We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to protecting the children and residents within our communities.”

