Commissioners declare Weber County a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County has become a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ after a resolution was approved by the county commissioners on Tuesday.

While the exact impacts of the measure, which you can read below, are unclear, Weber County becomes the fourth Utah county to declare itself a sanctuary in regards to gun laws.

County Commissioner chair Jim Harvey thanked County Sheriff Ryan Arbon for his support of the resolution.

“He’s assured me that his office will be our guardians of the Constitution and our guardians of the Second Amendment rights,” Harvey commented during the meeting.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the “resolution is meant to protect the rights of every citizen to bear arms.”

After the meeting, Sheriff Arbon released a statement, saying, “Protecting the rights of Weber County residents is of the utmost importance and top priority for our office. As guardians of the US Constitution, it is our duty to protect our county and [its] citizens in all capacities, including the right to bear arms.”

Earlier in the meeting, some community members expressed concerns about the government’s approach regarding safeguards against the spread of COVID-19. County Commissioner Gage Froerer alluded to those comments in regards to the declaration.

“I think this gives us the opportunity for a county to be forward-thinking and making sure that the public totally understands that when it comes to personal freedoms, the county cannot take a back seat to protect those individual rights,” says Froerer.

The declaration, which you can read below, does not give any guidance on restrictions.

Utah gun stores have reported skyrocketing gun sales – and ammunition shortages – since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Gun enthusiasts tell ABC4 it’s because of the election, the pandemic, and social unrest.

“I think it’s probably because people understand or at least have that sense of vulnerability; one for their own personal safety and two they think if they have to fend for themselves and be responsible for their own family and that that they want a firearm other than a hunting type firearm,” says gun enthusiast Clark Aposhian.

TNT Guns and Range employees tell ABC4 they cannot keep up with the demand. As soon as they get more guns, they’re gone within days.

Still, gun enthusiasts and law enforcement said with more guns in the hands of Utahns, there needs to be more responsibility.

“The people who can legally possess guns aren’t the ones we are worried about,” said Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Governor Spencer Cox recently signed a bill that will allow residents who are 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon in public without a permit.