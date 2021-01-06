Commercial oven fire causes $200K in damages to Ogden business

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An early morning fire in Ogden caused an estimated $200,000 in damages at a commercial warehouse.

Ogden City Fire crews were called to a commercial oven fire in the 2800 block of Wall Avenue to American Nutrition shortly after 1:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke throughout the two-story commercial structure.

The building was evacuated and fire crews were able to locate the fire within an oven in two locations – on the first floor at the base of the oven and on the roof of the structure where the oven stack leaves the building.

Fire conditions were quickly mitigated, Ogden City Fire reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In total, 19 firefighters from Ogden City and Roy Fire Departments responded with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, two ambulances, and the Battalion Chief.

No injuries were reported with this incident.

Firefighters in Ogden recently began receiving their first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state health department is also providing antigen tests to Ogden Fire to allow first responders to plan around positive cases.