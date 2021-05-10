Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Vivint Arena

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Jim Gaffigan of ‘Tesla’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another live performance is coming to Salt Lake City this year.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan will bring his ‘The Fun Tour’ to Vivint Arena on Saturday, December 11. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 14, at noon.

In late 2018, Gaffigan brought ‘The Fixer Upper Tour’ to Vivint Arena.

His latest tour includes not only a stop in Salt Lake City, but Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Boise, and more. For more dates and information, visit jimgaffigan.com.

In recent weeks, multiple upcoming live performances have been announced for Salt Lake City.

Garth Brooks will perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium in July while Kane Brown and Andrea Bocelli will take the stage at Vivint Arena in October. Eric Church will bring his tour to Vivint Arena in April 2022.

Currently, Vivint Arena – and the Utah Jazz – are requiring all guests to wear masks.