Come #ShowYourStrength at free Summer Fitness Series at City Creek

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – The City Creek Center has started #ShowYourStrength Summer Fitness Series this month. This summer, the fitness series is free and runs from June until September. Classes are hosted by a variety of stores every Saturday and on various days throughout the week.

Athleta is hosting a fitness event tonight June, 18 2019: SOUND HEALING IN THE SUN

Come join Sonia G. & Jessica Marie for a beautiful evening of Kundalini Meditation and Sound Healing with Crystal Bowls.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Richards Court by the fountain.

On Saturday, June 22, Athleta will be hosting another free event: HIGH FITNESS WITH A CAWS

Come experience next level aerobics with techniques such as HIIT training, Plyometrics and more! Athleta and CAWS Animal Rescue have partnered up for an after party in the store where there will be adoptable puppies and treats.

This event will start at 9 a.m. and will also take place in Richards Court at City Creek Center by the fountain.

For additional details, or to view the full schedule of classes, please go to: https://www.shopcitycreekcenter.com/summer-fitness-class-schedule

