Come play at Garland City Days

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Community leaders invite citizens to have the time of their lives at the 91st annual Garland City Days, Friday.

Popping off on July 9, community members are welcome to enjoy free music, games, and delicious food.

Garland City Days (AKA Wheat & Beet Days), will include a Lil’ Miss and Lil’ Mr. Contest, a fun 5K run, parade, concert, carnival, fireworks and many more.

According to officials, the event is anticipated to run from July 9 through July 10.

For those interested in running a booth, participating in the Garland City Parade, or involved in the 5K fun run, community members are encouraged to submit an application at garlandutah.org.