Colorado man struck, killed by semi-truck in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck in eastern Utah early Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that shortly after 3 a.m., the 59-year-old man was helping a co-worker, who was driving a semi-truck, with a backing maneuver at the intersection of Highway 87 and 6000 South, north of Duchesne.

A semi traveling north on Hwy 87 did not see the man directing traffic and struck him.

According to UHP, the man died at the scene from his injuries. They say he was not wearing any reflective clothing at the time of the crash.

Lanes were closed in the area for about two hours as crews investigated the crash.

No other details are available at this time. Duchesne is about 120 east of Salt Lake City and about 90 miles west of the Utah-Colorado border.